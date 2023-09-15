Happy birthday, Ramya Krishnan: Hindi titles she's been part of

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ramya Krishnan: Hindi titles she's been part of

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 15, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Ramya Krishnan was last seen in 'Jailer' as Rajinikanth's wife

Ramya Krishnan is a popular actor who has worked in film industries of different languages. Although her most prolific work has been in the Telugu and the Kannada film industries, she also actively did films in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. To celebrate her 53rd birthday, we present you with some of the Hindi movies that she has acted in, over the years.

'Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Liger which starred him in the lead while Ananya Panday was cast as the female protagonist. Krishnan was cast as Deverakonda's mother who wants her son to become a professional MMA player. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was a box-office failure. Though it mostly earned negative reviews, Krishnan's performance was appreciated.

'Baahubali' franchise

In the Hindi belt, Krishnan is best known for playing Sivagami Devi, aunt of Amrendra Baahubali (Prabhas), and mother of Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), in the Baahubali franchise. The two films, Baahubali: The Begining and Baahubali: The Conclusion were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it also starred Anushka Shetty, Nassar, and others in pivotal roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The 1998 action comedy movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw Krishnan as one of the female protagonists. With Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda leading the movie, Krishnan was seen as Bachchan's love interest while Raveena Tandon romanced Govinda. It was directed by David Dhawan while its sequel, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

'Chaahat'

Not many would be aware that Krishnan has also acted with Shah Rukh Khan once. One of her lesser-known roles was in the 1996 film Chaahat. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the cast comprised Khan and Pooja Bhatt as the protagonists, Naseeruddin Shah and Krishnan as antagonists, and Anupam Kher in a supporting role. Krishnan played Shah's younger sister who falls in love with Khan.

Share this timeline