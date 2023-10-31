Box office collection: '12th Fail' passes the Monday test

Box office collection: '12th Fail' passes the Monday test

Vikrant Massey is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and he has shown his dynamic range over the years. His recent directorial 12th Fail witnessed a mediocre opening but picked up its pace with positive word of mouth. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is a prime example of how good content boosts the box office collection.

Looking hopeful on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.84 crore in India. The movie has passed the crucial first Monday test with ease and is looking forward to gaining momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna, among others. The movie is pitted against Tejas.

