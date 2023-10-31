'IGT,' 'Dance Deewane': Shows hosted by birthday boy Arjun Bijlani

Happy birthday, Arjun Bijlani!

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces on television, thanks to his shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, among many others. A man of many talents, Bijlani not only holds his own in fictional dramas but is also witty and spontaneous while hosting programs. On his 41st birthday, let's look at some.

'Dance Deewane'

In 2018, he was roped in to host the first season of dance-based reality show Dance Deewane (June 2018-September 2018), judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan. The next year, his association with the reality show continued (June 2019-September 2019), with the judges also resuming their duties. After his exit, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh took over in the third season.

'India's Got Talent'

Last year, Bijlani was seen as the host of Sony's talent search reality program India's Got Talent, which was in its ninth season in 2022. It featured judges from diverse backgrounds: Kirron Kher (acting), Manoj Muntashir (writing), Shilpa Shetty Kundra (acting), and Badshah (music). IGT's 10th season commenced on Sony in July, with the same set of judges (excluding Muntashir) and the same host.

'MTV Splitsvilla 14'

While hosts-actors Nikhil Chinapa and Rannvijay Singha were the face of MTV Splitsvilla for several seasons, Bijlani was roped in 2022. He was the co-host alongside Sunny Leone between November 2022 and February 2023. The youth-centric reality show, focused on the theme "pyaar samundar paar (love abroad)," comprised 27 episodes, with Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerging as the winners.

'Ravivaar With Star Parivaar'

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar ran on Star Plus and currently streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The game show featured a contest between some popular shows on the channel such as Anupamaa﻿, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Pandya Store. Eventually, team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the show. Amaal Malik was Bijlani's co-host in this show which churned out 16 episodes.