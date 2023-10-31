'Aarya S03,' 'The Crown S06': Major OTT releases in November

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Oct 31, 202302:10 am

Movies, series to release on OTT in November 2023

The world of digital entertainment has a diverse lineup of releases this upcoming November with an eclectic mix of films, series, and brand new seasons of some of your favorite shows. From new seasons of Sushmita Sen's Aarya and Netflix's The Crown to Squid Game: The Challenge, the Emmy-winning series Squid Game's spin-off, explore some of the most anticipated OTT releases in November 2023.

'Aarya' Season 3 (November 3- Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring Sen as the titular character, the Indian crime drama series Aarya delves into the world of a woman who is reluctantly drawn into her family's illicit drug business after her husband's sudden death. As Aarya navigates this dangerous underworld, she must protect her family while confronting her own moral dilemmas. The International Emmy-nominated series is a compelling exploration of power, survival, and transformation.

'Apurva' (November 15- Disney+ Hotstar)

The trailer of the upcoming thriller film Apurva starring Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa, among others looked intense. It's a woman's relentless fight for survival. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh, the film stars Sutaria as the titular character who is set to marry Karwa's character ahead of which she gets kidnapped by the antagonist (Banerjee).

'The Crown' Season 6 (November 16-Netflix)

Touted to be one of the most popular series on the Royal Family, the Netflix historical drama series The Crown is coming back with its season finale. It traces Queen Elizabeth II's life from her early days on the throne to current events, providing a personal and artistically striking depiction of her reign. Among several accolades, the series has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.

'The Railway Men' (November 18- Netflix)

The upcoming thriller drama mini-series The Railway Men marks the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Netflix. It features an ensemble star cast comprising R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. The series is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy narrating the story from the perspectives of the railway workers who risked their lives to save others.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' (November 22- Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge isn't exactly a life-and-death situation. As many as 456 players will compete to win $4.56M, Netflix's largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals to follow, as per Netflix.