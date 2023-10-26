'Apurva' trailer out: Tara Sutaria promises new avatar

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:28 pm Oct 26, 2023

Catch 'Apurva' next month on OTT

On Thursday, the much-awaited trailer for the film Apurva was released, following the intriguing first look that was shared earlier this week. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The trailer presents a gripping story of survival as Tara's character, Apurva, is abducted by a group of criminals.

Trailer showcases Apurva's journey from engagement to getting abducted

The plot kicks off with Apurva getting engaged to her boyfriend (Karwa) and heading to Agra to surprise him. However, her plans go awry when she is captured by a gang of dangerous criminals. As the trailer progresses, Apurva evolves into a strong and resolute character, tapping into her inner resilience to endure her captivity. The film offers an action-filled narrative with unforeseen twists and turns.

Know when, where to watch 'Apurva'

Adding to the anticipation, Yadav, renowned for his memorable comedic roles, assumes an unexpectedly dark character in Apurva. Banerjee comes off as the main villain in this tale. Presented by Star Studios and produced by Cine1 Studios, Apurva will hit Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.