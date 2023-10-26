A look at Michael Caine's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 05:54 pm Oct 26, 202305:54 pm

Best Michael Caine movies to watch

Michael Caine, the 90-year-old veteran British actor, has officially retired from acting. While it did not come as a shock to his fans since time and again he expressed his desire to quit because of his age, they just couldn't let go of the hope. The recently released film The Great Escaper is his last film. Take a look back at his brilliant works.

'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

Caine's performance in Lasse Hallström's 1999 drama film The Cider House Rules, based on John Irving's 1985 namesake novel, is a masterclass in acting. Portraying Dr. Wilbur Larch, Caine brings this complex character to life with a blend of compassion and complexity. His portrayal is a poignant and unforgettable part of this film that earned him an Academy Award for his supporting role.

'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986)

In the Woody Allen-directed 1986 comedy-drama film Hannah and Her Sisters, Caine delivers a standout performance. He portrays the character of Elliot, a conflicted and endearing man entangled in a complex love triangle and Hannah's (Mia Farrow) husband. Caine's portrayal is marked by his nuanced expressions and impeccable timing, earning him another Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

'The Man Who Would Be King' (1975)

An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's namesake novella, John Houston's 1975 adventure film The Man Who Would Be King stars Caine, Sean Connery, Saeed Jaffrey, and Christopher Plummer. As Peachy Carnehan, he and Connery embark on a daring adventure as rogue former soldiers in a remote part of British India. Caine's performance is a captivating blend of wit, charm, and courage.

'Sleuth' (1972)

In Joseph L Mankiewicz's 1972 mystery thriller film Sleuth, an adaptation of Anthony Shaffer's 1970 Tony Award-winning play, Caine delivers a tour de force performance as Milo Tindle. Caine portrays a cunning and manipulative character, creating a tension-filled narrative as he sets up a battle of intelligence against his wife's lover (Laurence Olivier). He received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

'Alfie' (1966)

Caine's portrayal of Alfie Elkins in Lewis Gilbert's 1966 comedy-drama film Alfie is a career-defining performance that captures the essence of Swinging London. Caine's charisma and wit shine as he plays the charming but morally ambiguous womanizer, making the character both likable and complex. He received yet another Oscar nomination for his performance in the film as the lead.