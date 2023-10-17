'Shawshank Redemption' to 'Great Escape': Top Hollywood prison movies

By Namrata Ganguly

Must-watch Hollywood prison movies

The recent years have seen a decline in the sub-genre of prison movies. But there was a long period when both Hollywood and the audiences were fascinated with the complex, action-packed, or psychological thriller storylines immersed in prison experiences or escapes. We have brought to you some of the best from the genre which show the inner world of the prison system.

'The Green Mile' (1999)

The 1999 epic fantasy drama film The Green Mile is a Frank Darabont directorial inspired by Stephen King's 1996 namesake novel. It stars Tom Hanks as a death-row prison guard. The film, set on death row in a Southern prison during the 1930s, narrates the story of a gentle giant with supernatural abilities and the prison staff who become intertwined with him.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, Darabont's 1994 prison drama film The Shawshank Redemption is based on King's 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Set in prison, the film follows an extraordinary friendship that develops between two prisoners (one believes in hope and another contradicts) over a long period. It narrates the tale of seeking consolation and redemption through compassion.

'Midnight Express' (1978)

An adaptation of Billy Hayes's 1977 namesake memoir, Alan Parker's Midnight Express is based on Hayes's harrowing true story portrayed by Brad Davis. Hayes was an American student imprisoned in a Turkish jail for drug smuggling. The film powerfully portrays Hayes's ordeal, the brutality of the prison, and his desperate escape attempts. It's a visceral exploration of survival, injustice, and the human spirit.

'Cool Hand Luke' (1967)

Directed by Stuart Rosenberg, Cool Hand Luke is a timeless classic starring Paul Newman as the iconic Luke Jackson, a cool, calm, and composed Southern man sentenced to two-year imprisonment. It follows Jackson's journey as a rebellious prisoner who challenges the system and inspires fellow inmates. Newman's charismatic performance and the film's exploration of freedom and conformity resonate with themes of individualism and defiance.

'The Great Escape' (1963)

John Sturges's 1963 American epic war suspense adventure film The Great Escape is based on Paul Brickhill's 1950 namesake non-fiction book. It's based on the true story of Allied prisoners during World War II who orchestrate a daring escape from a high-security German POW camp. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, led by Steve McQueen, and combines suspense, camaraderie, and suspenseful action sequences.