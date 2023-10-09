'Attack on Titan': Everything you need to know

By Namrata Ganguly 05:44 pm Oct 09, 2023

All about the anime series 'Attack on Titan'

The craze for the Japanese manga series Attack on Titan is real and has only grown since its release in 2013, making it one of the most followed and loved anime series of the past decade. Following the one-hour special that was released in March, the much-awaited final season will premiere on November 4. Ahead of it, here's everything you need to know.

About 'Attack on Titan'

Set in a world where humanity is on the verge of extinction, plagued by giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, the series follows a young boy named Eren Jaeger whose mother is eaten alive and his hometown is destroyed by them. Determined to destroy every last one of them, Jaeger and his friends join the fight for survival within the last remaining walled city.

Major characters of 'Attack on Titan'

Created by Hajime Isayama, the hot-headed Jaeger is the protagonist. On the contrary, Mikasa Ackerman, another top soldier whose family is also devoured by the Titans just like Jaeger's, is the composed one and very protective of him. They have another friend Armin Arlert, who might not be a good fighter but is knowledgeable about medicine, tactics, and human psychology.

It comes with political intrigue

Attack on Titan is often considered to be making political statements. The series seems to incorporate elements from World War II. It uses instances, themes, and real-life imagery that could be associated with the Holocaust like soldiers marching, the youth joining the military, and racial cleansing, among others. It bears the significance of war, racism, anti-semitism, social hierarchy, and fascism.

What makes it stand out?

Its intricate and well-crafted plot weaves together complex themes of survival, freedom, and the consequences of war. Along with its stunning animation and dynamic action sequences, Attack on Titan is known for its morally gray characters, whose motivations and actions challenge conventional notions of heroism. It also makes sure to provide information about every aspect of the series at regular intervals.

Hero turns enemy

Though Jaeger started the series as a hero, as he sees the future, he decides to destroy every country other than Paradis and uses the Colossal Titans from Paradis for it. While he makes this decision to protect his friends, they turn against him. But Jaeger refuses to stop and kills some of his comrades. It's Jaeger versus the people he cares for now.