Henry Cavill's 'Argylle': Trailer, cast, summary, release date

By Aikantik Bag 05:38 pm Sep 29, 202305:38 pm

'Argylle's trailer was released recently

Henry Cavill is definitely one of the most gushed-about actors in Tinseltown. Now, with the trailer release of his upcoming movie Argylle, fans are expecting more from the actor. The spy thriller looks edgy and promises great action set pieces. The movie is set to release theatrically on February 2, 2024. The cast includes Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L Jackson.

Intriguing plot: Spy novelist's stories become real-life missions

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this Apple Original Films production is made in collaboration with Universal Pictures. After its worldwide theatrical release, Argylle will be available for streaming on Apple TV+. The story, penned by Jason Fuchs, centers around renowned spy novelist Elly Conway (Dallas Howard), whose book plots become invaluable resources for a real-life super-spy agency.

