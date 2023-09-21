How to watch 'The Hunger Games' films in chronological order

Entertainment

How to watch 'The Hunger Games' films in chronological order

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 21, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

'The Hunger Games' film franchise in chronological order

The much-awaited new trailer of The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes, the prequel to the popular adventure film series The Hunger Games, was released recently. It's the fifth installment in the franchise, set to release on November 17. With some of our favorite actors in some exciting new avatars, let's see what the upcoming prequel has in store and the chronology of watching it.

'The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes' (2023)

Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zeglar in the lead, The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes stars Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage as antagonists. As per the synopsis, it follows Coriolanus (Blyth), the Snow family's last hope for their failing lineage as he "sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Set 64 years after the events of The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes, the 2012 sci-fi dystopian adventure film The Hunger Games is the first in the series adapted from the novel trilogy. It follows the protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence, taking her sister's place in the fight to death in The Hunger Games, a compulsory televised battle royale death match.

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Comprising 13 districts of poverty, Suzanne Collins's novel trilogy is set in Panem, a North American country in which children from the first 12 districts are chosen by lottery each year to take part in the titular game. In Catching Fire, Everdeen and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), a male tribute from District 12, are targetted by Panem's Capitol following their triumph in the Games.

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1' (2014)

As Everdeen and Mellark's victory sparks a rebellion in Panem in Catching Fire, Everdeen finds herself at the center of it and is struggling on her way to becoming their icon in Mockingjay Part 1. As per President Coin's (District 13 leader) advice, Everdeen decides to bravely fight against President Snow and also rescue Mellark who is held captive and is being psychologically reprogrammed.

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2' (2015)

In Mockingjay Part 2, the rebellion comes to the edge of the Capitol and Everdeen along with her closest friends from District 13, including Mellark, sets out to assassinate President Snow. In a final battle, the rebels will have to face death traps, deadly enemies, and moral decisions that will decide the destiny of millions in Panem.

Share this timeline