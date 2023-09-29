'Pose' to 'Dahmer': Best Ryan Murphy shows to binge-watch

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Pose' to 'Dahmer': Best Ryan Murphy shows to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 01:04 pm Sep 29, 202301:04 pm

Best Ryan Murphy TV shows

Known for his distinctive storytelling and fearless exploration of complex themes, Ryan Murphy has gifted us with a roster of shows that have redefined television and OTT. Be it dark and mysterious, true-crime thrillers, boldly audacious or heartwarming musicals, Murphy truly knows to push the boundaries with his unique and immersive storytelling. We've brought to you his best shows that you can binge-watch.

2/7

'American Crime Story' (2016- )

The compelling anthology series American Crime Story delves into some of the most captivating and notorious crimes in American history. Each season offers a gripping, real-life narrative, showcasing the intricate details of high-profile trials, scandals, and legal battles. With 17 Primetime Emmy Awards, the show offers a riveting exploration of the criminal justice system's complexities and the impact of these cases on society.

3/7

'Feud' (2017- )

Feud is yet another anthology series from Murphy's filmography that has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, among several other accolades. With a focus on iconic feuds of New York elites, the show offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of Hollywood legends like Truman Capote, Bette Davis, and Joan Crawford, exploring the personal conflicts that shaped their careers and legacies.

4/7

'Pose' (2018-2021)

With four Primetime Emmy Awards, Pose is a groundbreaking television series that will transport you to the vibrant ball culture of 1980s New York City. The entire show is a celebration of LGBTQ+ and transgender communities, showcasing their resilience, creativity, and dreams in the face of adversity. It deals with gender and identity, the AIDS crisis, and capitalism, making it a powerful cultural milestone.

5/7

'9-1-1' (2018-2023)

The procedural television series 9-1-1 is a high-pressure world of first responders in Los Angeles. The show follows the gripping, adrenaline-pumping, and heart-stopping emergencies and personal challenges faced by firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, and police officers as they rush to save lives. It stars Oliver Stark, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi, Corinne Massiah, and Gavin McHugh.

6/7

'Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (2022)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is one of the most chilling and gripping true-crime miniseries that delves into the horrific crimes of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer. It's a bone-chilling examination of the darkest corners of human psychology and justice. Dahmer killed several men and young boys between 1978 and 1991 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2