By Aikantik Bag 12:44 pm Sep 29, 202312:44 pm

Ever thought what if Titanic was not a ship but a whole city? The Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer gives us the exact feel. The medical drama series is making a return for another season and it will be focusing on the infamous Mumbai rains. The trailer promises a dramatic, engaging, and detailed take on the deadly Mumbai rains.

Release date, streaming details, and cast of the series

The series is set to premiere on October 6 on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The Mohit Raina-headlined series is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. The main cast consisting of Shreya Dhanwanthary, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Mrunmayee Deshpande, among others, will be reprising their roles. Fans are quite excited as the first season reimagined Raina in a brand new avatar.

