By Aikantik Bag 05:41 pm Oct 09, 202305:41 pm

'Jigarthanda Double X' is set to release on November 12

Ever since Jigarthanda Double X was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the standalone sequel. Now, the makers of the Karthik Subbaraj-directed film have dropped its first single Maamadura. Starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence in lead roles, the movie is set to release on November 12. The catchy song, crafted by Santhosh Narayanan and performed by him and Dhee, showcases a classic dappankuthu (party beat) and is expected to become a popular party anthem.

Anticipation surrounding 'Jigarthanda Double X'

With the release of Maamadura, anticipation for Jigarthanda Double X has only grown further. While details about the sequel's plot remain under wraps, it is rumored to follow a similar theme as the first film but with a completely different approach. The film has been dubbed as a "Pandian Western." The movie also stars Nimisha Sajayan in a pivotal role.

