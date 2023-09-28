'Naruto' to 'Death Note': Animes to binge-watch on Netflix

By Namrata Ganguly

Best anime shows on Netflix

Amid a plethora of content Netflix has to offer, it is one of the biggest hoarders of animes. Originating in Japan, these animes have a style and spirit unlike anything else, varying from action-packed adventures, offbeat comedies, and psychological thrillers to inspirational stories and coming-of-age dramas. Here's a list of the top five animes you can binge-watch on Netflix.

'Naruto' (2002-2007)

With over 200 episodes, Naruto, one of the most popular anime shows ever, is based on two one-shot manga by Masashi Kishimoto. It follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a spirited young ninja with dreams of becoming his village's Hokage, the strongest ninja leader. As Naruto grows, he faces formidable adversaries and uncovers hidden truths about his past.

'Death Note' (2006-2007)

Death Note follows a genius high school student Light Yagami as he discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes in it and becomes a vigilante aiming to rid the world of criminals. However, his actions attract the attention of the mysterious detective, L, leading to a thrilling battle of wits and ethics.

'Hunter x Hunter' (2011-2014)

Hunter x Hunter chronicles the adventures of Gon Freecss, a determined young boy who aspires to follow in his absent father's footsteps and become a Hunter—an elite adventurer with various skills like finding rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or tracking down lawless individuals. Alongside his friends, Freecss embarks on dangerous quests, encounters bizarre creatures, and navigates complex moral dilemmas.

'Attack on Titan' (2013-present)

Set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction, besieged by giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager whose mother is killed and his hometown is destroyed by them. Determined to destroy every last Titan, Yeager and his friends join the fight for survival within the last remaining walled city.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' (2019- )

The epic anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (translated to Blade of Demon Destruction) follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who turns into a demon slayer after his family is murdered by demons and his sister Nezuko is slowly transforming into one. Tanjiro's quest for revenge and to cure his sister takes him into a world of swordsmanship, supernatural creatures, and breathtaking battles.