Best Hollywood murder mystery movies of all time

An exhilarating blend of suspense, complex characters, and plot twists make for a brilliant murder mystery and some of the most brilliant and creative minds in Hollywood have been weaving tales of suspense, intrigue, and intellectual challenge. With our below-list delve into a thrilling journey through a tapestry of the most compelling and mysterious whodunits ever put to celluloid.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the latest suspenseful addition to the Knives Out universe created by Rian Johnson. With its trademark wit and ingenious plotting, the Oscar-nominated film brings back the charismatic detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates a new murder case, navigating a web of secrets and deceptions in a quirky, dysfunctional family.

'Knives Out' (2019)

Johnson-directed 2019 film Knives Out, a brilliant modern twist on the classic whodunit, boasts an ensemble cast, led by Craig as the charming detective Blanc. When a renowned mystery novelist is found dead, Blanc delves into a web of family rivalries and deceit to solve the case. It is a clever and entertaining homage to the murder mystery genre, brimming with suspense and humor.

'Clue' (1985)

Based on the popular board game, the 1985 murder mystery black comedy film Clue is directed by Jonathan Lynn. With a commendable comedic and slapstick approach to solving the mysteries, it stars an ensemble cast of characters who find themselves in a mansion filled with secrets. As the night unfolds, a series of murders occur, and everyone becomes a suspect.

'Death on the Nile' (1978)

Directed by John Guillermin, the 1978 mystery film Death on the Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery novel, captures the glamor and intrigue of a golden era of cinema. The story unfolds as famous detective Hercule Poirot embarks on a luxurious river cruise in Egypt. When a murder occurs on board, Poirot must unravel the complex web of motives and suspects.

'The Hounds of Baskerville' (1959)

Directed by Terence Fisher, The Hounds of Baskerville is a 1959 British adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic Sherlock Holmes story. The film brilliantly recreates the eerie and atmospheric moors of Devon, where detective Sherlock Holmes and his assistant Dr. Watson investigate a series of deaths tied to a legend of a hellish hound, weaving a captivating mystery steeped in Gothic ambiance.