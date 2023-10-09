'Cronos' to 'Pinocchio': Guillermo del Toro's best works

'Cronos' to 'Pinocchio': Guillermo del Toro's best works

Must-watch Guillermo del toro films

Mexican filmmaker and writer Guillermo del Toro is the proud father of modern-day monster movies. He is best known for his deformed creatures and is one of the most loved directors for both children and adults. From Cronos to the modern retelling of Pinocchio and Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix, here are some of his best works over the years.

'Cronos' (1992)

The 1992 Mexican horror film Cronos marked Toro's debut in feature films. This reflects his distinctive storytelling and visual style. This unique and visually stunning story revolves around an ancient, enigmatic device, the Cronos device, that grants immortality but at a terrifying cost. Toro weaves together elements of horror, fantasy, and dark folklore to create a haunting and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

'The Devil's Backbone' (2001)

The Devil's Backbone is a haunting Spanish film set during the Spanish Civil War. The film tells the story of a 12-year-old boy named Carlos who arrives at a remote orphanage haunted by a malevolent ghost. Toro masterfully blends elements of horror, history, and coming-of-age drama to create a visually striking and emotionally resonant tale of fear, loss, and redemption.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth is one of Toro's masterpieces, a cinematic brilliance, which won three Academy Awards. Blending dark fantasy, Spanish history, and stark reality, the film explores themes of innocence, brutality, and the power of imagination. Set in post-Civil War Spain, it follows the journey of a young girl, the stepdaughter of a ruthless army officer, into a fantastical, otherworldly labyrinth.

'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Defying genre boundaries, Toro co-wrote and directed a romantic fantasy film, The Shape of Water. Set during the Cold War era, it tells the story of Elisa, a mute woman who forms a deep connection with an aquatic creature held captive in a government laboratory. This picturesque film, about love, acceptance, and the beauty of embracing the unconventional, won four Oscars.

'Pinocchio' (2021)

The 2021 Netflix stop-motion animated musical film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a dark and imaginative reimagining of the classic tale of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet brought to life, along with Mark Gustafson. The Oscar-winning film, set in World War II Italy, revolves around a wooden boy brought to life magically according to a father's wish allowing him to raise a child.

