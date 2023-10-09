BTS Jungkook's 'Golden' concert: Ticketing details are out

By Aikantik Bag 01:00 pm Oct 09, 202301:00 pm

'Golden' concert details are here

BTS stans its time to assemble! Recently, BTS's Jungkook announced that the pop star is set to embark on his first solo concert, titled Golden Live On Stage, in Seoul, on November 20. As fans are eager to catch a glimpse of him at the Jangchung Arena, the ticketing details of the same have been revealed too. Jungkook is set to release his upcoming album Golden on November 3.

ARMYs need to do this for 'Golden' concert tickets

ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers will have access to the concert. The agency also revealed that they are planning to stream the concert globally and make it an inclusive event for all BTS fans. As per reports, ARMY membership is available on Weverse Shop for $23.22. Jungkook's Golden comprises 11 tracks, including Seven and 3D.

