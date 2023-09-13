VMA highlights: K-pop icons Jungkook, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids sweep awards

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 13, 2023 | 12:44 pm 3 min read

South Korean artists reign supreme at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

K-pop artists stole the spotlight at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, US. BTS's Jungkook scripted history, while Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) made their much-awaited debut at this prestigious award ceremony. Whether it was breaking records or setting new ones, K-pop artists unquestionably took center stage. Here are the K-pop performers who emerged victorious on the VMA stage.

Jungkook became first male K-pop soloist to clinch VMA trophy

BTS's youngest member, Jungkook, made history as the first male K-pop soloist to win a VMA award. The singer cliched the Song of the Summer award for his latest and viral hit, Seven featuring Latto. He triumphed over a formidable lineup of nominees including, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, and the duo of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

BTS's fans, known as ARMYs, took to social media to express their happiness and congratulate Jungkook on his big win at the VMAs. They praised him for his hard work and dedication, with one fan tweeting, "Jungkook truly deserves this award! His talent and passion are unmatched." Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "You're going places! This feels so good." Prior to the event, Jungkook shared a shirtless picture on Weverse, causing fans to go wild over his physique.

Stray Kids won the Best K-pop group award

JYP Entertainment's boy group, Stray Kids, achieved a momentous milestone by securing their first-ever Moon Person award in the Best K-pop group category for their chart-topping hit, S-Class. The eight-member ensemble competed with other K-pop powerhouses like AESPA, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN. To top off their successful evening, the group also graced the VMA stage with a tightly choreographed performance from their winning album.

BLACKPINK became Group of the Year; TXT won performance award

The globally acclaimed BLACKPINK clinched the prestigious Group of the Year Award. BLACKPINK became the first girl group in 24 years to win the Best Group award at the VMAs since TLC in 1999. Additionally, BLACKPINK's dazzling choreography in Pink Venom didn't go unnoticed, earning them the Best Choreography award. Meanwhile, another K-pop group, TXT seized the PUSH Performance of the Year award with their track Sugar Rush Ride, featured on their fifth mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

TXT, Anitta made VMAs history with live debut

The VMAs witnessed a groundbreaking moment as Korean boy band TXT and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta joined forces for a show-stopping performance of Back for More. This collaboration marked a historic milestone, as TXT became the first K-pop band to cross genres at the awards show. Back for More seamlessly blended Anitta's Brazillian roots with TXT's distinctive Korean flair. Ahead of the award show, Anitta expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Working with TXT has been an amazing experience!"

