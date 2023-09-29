'Maniac Mansion' to 'The Witcher': Shows based on video games

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Sep 29, 202302:10 am

Must-watch video game shows

For avid video game enthusiasts, the OTT platforms have now brought to life your favorite video game characters and their worlds. The realm of digital adventures and interactive storytelling is transformed into immersive episodic experiences. From the fantasy worlds and adrenaline-pumping action to intricate narratives that mirror the virtual quests and make the characters humane, these shows are a must-watch.

'The Last of Us' (2023- )

Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection, The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed namesake video game. The series revolves around a complicated and evolving friendship between two survivors as they pass over a dangerous terrain filled with infected creatures and desperate humans. In order to survive, they must face their own humanity and make difficult choices.

'The Witcher' (2019- )

The thrilling fantasy series The Witcher is influenced by both Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski's books and the popular video game of the same name. Set in a medieval-inspired world filled with magic, monsters, and political intrigue, it follows Geralt of Rivia (originally Henry Cavill), a monster hunter with supernatural abilities as he navigates a world where humans, elves, and other creatures collide.

'Halo the Series: Declassified' (2022- )

Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, the military sci-fi series Halo on Paramount+ is based on the famous video game franchise Halo. Set in a distant future where humanity is locked in a war against a formidable alien alliance known as the Covenant, the series follows the adventures of Master Chief, a supersoldier clad in the iconic green armor.

'Resident Evil' (2022)

An adaptation of the renowned video game franchise of the same name, the action-horror series Resident Evil explores themes of survival, conspiracy, and moral choices. Set in the sinister world of Raccoon City, it follows a group of survivors battling against the terrifying consequences of the Umbrella Corporation's biohazard experiments, which have unleashed hordes of zombies and monstrous mutants.

'Maniac Mansion' (1990-1993)

Not a horror thriller or a doomsday, Maniac Mansion is a sitcom directed by Eugene Levy. An adaptation of the 1987 classic Maniac Mansion video game, the series is a combination of horror, comedy, and sci-fi. Centered around the eccentric Dr. Fred and his bizarre family, the show unfolds in a mysterious, old mansion filled with supernatural occurrences and eccentric residents.