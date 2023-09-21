Halsey's public relationships: From Machine Gun Kelly to Avan Jogia

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 02:05 pm 2 min read

Singer-songwriter Halsey is now said to be dating Avan Jogia

American singer-songwriter Halsey has often been in the news for their (Halsey uses she/they pronouns) relationships. She has never shied away from accepting their relationships in public. In all their past relationships, one thing that is evident about Halsey is that she has a thing for dating an artist. Here's a look at some of the men she reportedly dated in the past.

Matty Healy

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy was in a relationship with Halsey. The two first met at one of the concerts of The 1975, after which they began dating. Though the time or the reason for their split is not known, there's a rumor that Halsey's 2015 EP, Room 93 is based on a hotel room that they once shared. However, she reportedly denied it.

Machine Gun Kelly

Before getting engaged to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly was in a relationship with Halsey. She met the rapper on Showtime's Roadies sets. They soon began dating in 2017. In an old interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly spoke of his romance with Halsey, saying, "I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again."

Evan Peters

Halsey, who also dated G-Eazy and Yungblud in the past, went into a relationship with American Horror Story star Evan Peters. Even before they became a thing, Halsey was vocal about having a crush on him, and then eventually dated him in 2019. Their first public appearance together was for the 100th episode party of American Horror Story that year, where they arrived together.

Alev Aydin

It isn't known as to when the two started dating but they were first seen together in Los Angeles in October 2019. Later, they announced that even before being together romantically, they had been friends for many years. Halsey and writer-producer Aydin had Ender Ridley Aydin, their first child, born on July 14, 2021. Two years later, in April 2023, they reportedly split.

Avan Jogia

After their last romance with Aydin, Halsey has now confirmed that she is seeing actor Avan Jogia. The two have been reported to be romantically involved, but it was confirmed only on Wednesday (September 20) when they stepped out in LA, for a date night filled with PDA. The romantic pictures from their date night were published by Page Six.

