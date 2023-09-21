Go Yoon-jung likely to star opposite Kim Seon-ho

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 01:12 pm 2 min read

Go Yoon-jung has been offered 'Can Love Be Translated?'

Reports are rife that actor Go Yoon-jung has been offered the role of the female lead, Cha Mu-hee, in the upcoming K-drama Can Love Be Translated? opposite Kim Seon-ho. The drama revolves around a translator who interprets love in a poles-apart way when he meets a woman who expresses love differently, leading to a humorous and heartwarming romance.

More about the speculation

A STARNEWS report started this speculation and then a source close to Go said, "She has received an offer and is reviewing it." The anticipation is quite high as the script is penned by the Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran), known for works like Hwayugi, Hotel Del Luna, and My Only Love Song. Director Yoo Yeong-eun, who has earlier worked on dramas such as Queen of Mystery, Friend Contract, and Red Heart, will helm the project.

Go is joining 'Hospital Playlist' spin-off

In addition to her role in Can Love Be Translated?, Go has also joined the cast of the tvN drama Hospital Playlist's spin-off series, A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday. In this, she will portray a medical resident in the obstetrics and gynecology department. The series is expected to air in the first half of 2024. Go gained recognition for her role in Disney+'s Moving. She portrayed an aspiring track and field athlete with healing superpowers.

