Marrakech Film Festival 2023: Jessica Chastain to preside over jury

By Aikantik Bag 03:28 pm Oct 09, 202303:28 pm

Marrakech Film Festival 2023 dates are here

Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain is set to head the jury at the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival, happening from November 24 to December 2. The film festival took to social media to announce the same. Chastain shared her excitement and honor in taking on this important role, as she makes her return to the festival after last attending in 2011. The prestigious event is all about discovering and highlighting talented filmmakers from around the world.

'Being entrusted with this role is a privilege'

Sharing her excitement, Chastain said, "Being entrusted with this role is a privilege and I look forward to celebrating incredible global talent within the world of cinema." The Marrakech Film Festival competition includes 14 films directed by first or second-time directors. The festival is dedicated to promoting fresh talent from different regions and acknowledging outstanding artists.

Martin Scorsese will participate in this role

Besides Chastain's participation, famed filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be present at the festival as the official patron of the Atlas Workshops. This industry initiative, organized by the Marrakech International Film Festival, aims to nurture and support up-and-coming Moroccan, Arab, and African filmmakers. Scorsese is no newcomer to the event, having chaired its jury in 2013 and presenting an honorary tribute to Robert De Niro in 2018.

