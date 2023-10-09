Vidya Balan slams rumors of having a 'secret' daughter

Oct 09, 2023

Vidya Balan reacts to rumors of having a 'secret' daughter

Bollywood celebrities' lives are always under media scrutiny. Recently, a photo of Vidya Balan with a young girl went viral with rumors claiming that the girl was Balan's "secret" daughter. Now, the Parineeta actor has spoken to Hindustan Times and squashed the rumors. She also revealed the identity of the young girl.

From where it all started

It all started with a paparazzi account posting a video of the duo with the caption, "Vidya Balan with cute daughter," which led to confusion among fans and followers. While clarifying, Balan said, "That is my sister's daughter Ira! She has twins: a boy, Ruhaan and Ira." She also mentioned her close bond with the kids.

Upcoming projects of Balan

On the professional front, Balan was last seen in the movie Neeyat, where she portrayed a detective. The film received positive reviews and highlighted Balan's acting range. She is currently working on her next project, Lovers, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film, expecting another hit from Balan.