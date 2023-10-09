'Numb' to 'In the End': Linkin Park's best songs

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Numb' to 'In the End': Linkin Park's best songs

By Namrata Ganguly 02:03 pm Oct 09, 202302:03 pm

Must-have Linkin Park songs on your playlist

A band that transcends generations and genres, Linkin Park, has left an indelible mark on the music world with their unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and electronic elements. Since their inception in the late 1990s, Linkin Park has consistently delivered powerful and emotionally charged songs that resonate across the globe. Check out their best numbers that have served as a cathartic outlet for many.

2/6

'In The End' (2000)

Touted to be one of the 21st century's best rock songs, Linkin Park's In the End from their debut studio album Hybrid Theory (2000) made it all the way up to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year. While the theme of the song was along the lines of quitting, it never felt so while singing along the song.

3/6

'One Step Closer' (2000)

One Step Closer was the first single from Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory which showcased the band's unique fusion of rock and hip-hop elements. It combines aggressive guitar riffs with rap-influenced verses and a soaring chorus. It reflects feelings of frustration and the desire for clarity in a relationship by saying, "I'm one step closer to the edge, and I'm about to break."

4/6

'Numb' (2003)

Linkin Park's Grammy-winning single Numb from their second studio album Meteora (2003) is their most successful across the globe. It topped the Billboard charts for 12 weeks. The hauntingly intense masterpiece talks about frustration and alienation. Late Chester Bennington's powerful vocals convey a sense of vulnerability, resonating with anyone who has felt overwhelmed by life's challenges and those seeking solace in their struggles.

5/6

'Faint' (2003)

Epitomizing their fusion of rock and rap, Faint is yet another masterpiece from Linkin Park's Meteora album. It delivers a stand-out experience with dynamic guitar riffs and energetic percussion with Bennington's passionate vocals. It speaks about inner conflict and self-doubt, making it a relatable and cathartic anthem for listeners facing their own battles. "Don't turn your back on me/ I won't be ignored!!"

6/6

'Breaking the Habit' (2003)

Breaking the Habit from Linkin Park's Meteora is a heartbreaking exploration of personal struggle and transformation. It features Bennigton's vocals with a haunting melody, electronic elements, a drum-n-bass beat, and no guitar distortion or rapping. The lyrics talk about addiction and the relentless cycle of self-destructive behavior, offering a message of hope and the possibility of breaking free from destructive habits.