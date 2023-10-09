Mammootty unveils first look of 'Yatra 2,' announces release date

By Aikantik Bag 01:46 pm Oct 09, 202301:46 pm

'Yatra 2' release date is here

Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently unveiled the first look poster for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film Yatra. The actor shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing both Mammootty and Jiiva in their respective roles. Slated for a worldwide release on February 8, 2024, Yatra 2 will follow the political journey of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was portrayed by Mammootty in the first film.

Introducing Jiiva as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 'Yatra 2'

The upcoming biopic will feature Tamil actor Jiiva as the current Andhra Pradesh CM. The film is touted to document his political rise and eventual triumph in the 2019 elections. Jiiva's casting brings a new dynamic to the sequel, as he shares screen space with Mammootty, reprising his role as Rajasekhara. The movie is being helmed by Mahi V Raghav.

