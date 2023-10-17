'Teen Wolf' to 'The Last Summer': Tyler Poser's best performances

The 32-year-old Hollywood actor Tyler Posey's exposure to acting began as early as when he was six years old. Born to actor and writer John Posey, he began his career performing on stage and eventually starred with his father in films and television. He became a popular household face with the 2011 popular television series Teen Wolf. Check out some of his best roles.

'Smallville' (2001-2011)

Developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Smallville is based on the DC superhero character Superman and chronicles the coming-of-age adventures of Clark Kent as a teenager residing in the fictional town of Smallville, Kansas, before he became popular as the Man of Steel. Posey plays Javier Ramirez and navigates the challenges of small-town life with authenticity, capturing the essence of Smallville's themes.

'Maid in Manhattan' (2002)

Based on John Hughes's story, Wayne Wang's 2002 rom-com film Maid in Manhattan stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. Playing the son of Lopez's character, Posey is full of charm and exudes a natural sense of camaraderie, adding a heartwarming dynamic to the story. The film follows the love story that develops between a high-profile politician and a hotel maid.

'Teen Wolf' (2011-2017)

Jeff Davis's MTV fantasy action drama series Teen Wolf, which serves as the supernatural reimagining of the 1985 namesake film, is one of the most popular teen TV shows of the 2010s. Posey portrays the lead character, Scott McCall, a high school student turned reluctant werewolf. He convincingly embodies the complexities of a young werewolf navigating life, relationships, and supernatural challenges.

'Truth or Dare' (2018)

The 2018 supernatural horror film Truth or Dare directed by Jeff Wadlow stars Posey, Lucy Hale, Violett Beane, Sophia Taylor Ali, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron as a group of friends entangled in a supernatural and deadly game of truth or dare. Posey plays Lucas Moreno, and brings a mix of fear, determination, and vulnerability to the role, making him relatable.

'The Last Summer' (2019)

In William Bindley's rom-com Netflix film The Last Summer, Posey delivers a charming and heartfelt performance as Ricky Santos navigating the complexities of teenage love and friendships during a summer. It follows four teenage friends who find themselves entangled in love and friendships during their last summer before moving on to college. It also stars KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, and Halston Sage.