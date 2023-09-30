OTT weekend watchlist: Add these titles to your list

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Sep 30, 202302:10 am

Watch 'Kushi,' 'King of Kotha,' and more on OTT

The last weekend of September is going to be an interesting one for the Indian audience. From movies to web series, plenty of titles have been released on various OTT platforms. From romantic dramas and thrillers, to slice-of-life entertainers, there's a film/show for the audience of every age group. Take a look at titles that you can watch over the weekend.

'Kushi'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana. It stars Deverakonda as Viplav and Prabhu as Aradhya. The film revolves around their love story, how they elope after their fathers' objection, and their lives after the marriage. It's debuting on OTT in multiple languages. Where to watch: Netflix When to watch: Sunday (October 1)

'King of Kotha'

Led by Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam period action drama is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. It also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Set in the late 1990s, it had a theatrical release in August. It was received well by the audience, but mixed reviews came in from the critics. Where to watch: SonyLIV﻿ When to watch: Premiered on Friday (September 29)

'Tumse Na Ho Payega'

Abhishek Sinha's directorial debut Tumse Na Ho Payega stars Ishwak Singh in the lead along with Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini, Mahima Makwana, Amala Akkineni, and Meghna Malik in supporting roles. Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, among two more producers, have backed the film. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar When to watch: Premiered on Friday (September 29)

'The Comedian'

A posthumous release of Satish Kaushik, The Comedian features him in the lead as Hasmukh, an aging actor-comedian whose career is taking a hit with fewer or no opportunities coming his way. It explores the friendship of Hasmukh with an ailing child, and how it transforms his life. Where to watch: JioCinema When to watch: Premiered on Friday (September 29)

'Kumari Srimathi'

Starring Nithya Menen in the titular role, Kumari Srimathi is a story of a young woman who opens a bar in her village to earn money and take back her ancestral home from her uncle. This seven-part Telugu series is a Gomtesh Upadhye directorial that can also be watched in Hindi. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video When to watch: Premiered on Thursday

'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley'

Based on one of Agatha Christie's novels, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is the OTT directorial debut for Vishal Bhardwaj. The film features a vast ensemble cast, comprising Wamiqa Gabbi in the titular role along with Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others. Where to watch: SonyLIV When to watch: Premiered on Tuesday (September 26)