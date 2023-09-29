Before their reunion song 'Better Place,' NSYNC released these blockbusters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:32 pm Sep 29, 2023

NSYNC's latest song 'Better Place' marks the reunion of the band after 20 years

Popular band NSYNC has reunited after two decades with the release of their reunion track titled Better Place. The song, which is a part of Trolls Band Together, was released on Friday (September 29). NSYN disbanded after Justin Timberlake parted ways with the group in 2002. As the fans rejoice about the band's reunion, we bring you NSYNC's top Billboard songs.

'Bye Bye Bye'

One of the most popular numbers of NSYNC, it came out on January 17, 2000. The song is a part of the boy band's third studio album No Strings Attached and was the lead single. It was jointly written by Jake Schulze and Kristian Lundin. The two also produced the number, and the additional lyrics were written by Andreas Carlsson.

'It's Gonna Be Me'

Another track that topped the Billboard charts was I'm Gonna Be Me, also from the album No Strings Attached. The song was the third international release from the album and gained massive popularity among the fans. Carlsson, along with Max Martin and Rami Yacoub wrote the number. It's said to be inspired by Joe Jackson's Steppin' Out and Rupert Holmes's Him.

'(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You'

Though some of NSYNC's singles before this track were released in Europe, (God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You wasn't. While it charted at Number 8 in the US, in Australia it found a spot at 46. Christopher Cross's Sailing's live version has also been included in the song. The song was released on February 20, 1999.

'This I Promise You'

The fourth and final single of NSYNC's album No Strings Attached was released in September 2000. It was first released in the US and then in Europe. The band's compilation albums: Greatest Hits, The Collection, and The Essential *NSYNC, included this song. It soared to the fifth position on the US Billboard Hot 100. A Spanish version of it was also released later on.