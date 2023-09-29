'La Vie En Rose' to 'Nine': Marion Cotillard's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

With an unmatched ability to immerse herself in a wide range of characters, Marion Cotillard has time and again surprised audiences with her ability to nail diverse characters throughout her successful career. From embodying a world-renowned French singer to portraying a working-class woman, Cotillard has delivered one-after-another award-winning performances and we have curated some of her best below.

'La Vie En Rose' (2007)

Cotillard earned a well-deserved Academy Award for her performance in the 2007 biographical musical film La Vie En Rose directed by Olivier Dahan. Her portrayal of the famous French singer Édith Piaf is a masterpiece in which she not only captures the physical likeness of Piaf but also dives deep into the complex emotions of the troubled artist.

'Nine' (2009)

Cotillard earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Rob Marshal-directed romantic musical drama film Nine. As Luisa Contini, she embodies sensuality, vulnerability, and a magnetic allure. Her portrayal is a highlight of the film, capturing the essence of a woman caught between desire and disillusionment. The film is inspired by its namesake stage musical which is based on the 1963 film 8½.

'Rust and Bone' (2012)

Based on Craig Davidson's namesake short story collection, Jacques Audiard's Rust and Bone stars Cotillard and Matthias Schoenaerts. It follows the relationship that develops between Alain and Stephanie. As Stephanie, a killer whale trainer who suffers a tragic accident, Cotillard immerses herself into the character, delivering a deeply moving and authentic portrayal. She received a BAFTA and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

'Two Days, One Night' (2014)

Cotillard delivers a raw and emotionally charged performance in Dardenne brothers's Two Days, One Night that showcases her remarkable hold on the act. She earned an Oscar nomination for it, among several other accolades. Her portrayal of Sandra, a working-class woman fighting to save her job by convincing her colleagues to sacrifice their bonuses, is both heart-wrenching and authentic.

'Annette' (2021)

With her acting in Leos Carax's musical romantic drama film Annette, Cotillard brings her unparalleled talent to the forefront once again. She plays Ann Defrasnoux, a celebrated soprano and wife of a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver). Cotillard's hauntingly beautiful singing and her ability to convey Defrasnoux's journey through fame, love, and tragedy are a testament to her exceptional range as an actor.