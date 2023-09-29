'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Anukreethy Vas's minimal first-look is eye-catching

By Aikantik Bag 05:40 pm Sep 29, 202305:40 pm

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' character poster is out

Ravi Teja is a bonafide star of Telugu films. The actor is currently gearing up for his pan-India release Tiger Nageswara Rao which is slated for worldwide release on October 20. As fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer (October 3), the makers have launched the first look of Anukreethy Vas as Jayavani. The movie marks her debut in Telugu movies.

More about the film

Vas looks rustic yet poetic in the first-look image. She has been termed as, "The Vicious Lady in love." Vas is a former Miss India pageant winner. The movie has a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Renu Desai, among others. The film is helmed by Vamsee, whereas it is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

