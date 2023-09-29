'Tumse Na Ho Payega' review: Story that connects with youngsters

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Tumse Na Ho Payega' review: Story that connects with youngsters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:18 pm Sep 29, 202304:18 pm

Ishwak Singh plays the lead character in 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday

Most of us have had the "Sharmaji ka beta" moment where our accomplishments were compared to that of others. Even worse, if we failed, somebody else's success was rubbed in our faces. "What'll people say" remains relevant in today's time, and Tumse Na Ho Payega breaks the shackles of it. This latest slice-of-life entertainer is a warm watch but also has a few hiccups.

2/6

When a youngster's start-up dreams are met with societal pressure

It's a story about Gaurav (Ishwak Singh) and his two friends - Mal (Gaurav Pandey) and Vaghela (Gurpreet Saini). Life takes a turn when Gaurav is fired from his job, and he decides to start a business, Maa's Magic which provides "Maa ke hath ka khana" to bachelor corporate slaves. The rest of the film revolves around their business, friendship, and love.

3/6

Singh-Pandey's camaraderie is a treat to watch

When it comes to performances, Singh is the finest in the lot, followed by Pandey. But everyone, including Mahima Makwana as Devika (Gaurav's love interest), Amala Akkineni as Gaurav's mother, and Meghna Malik as Anu Aunty, are good to watch. What stays with you after the film is Singh's this dialogue: "Only you can decide your success or failure."

4/6

A worthy filmmaking start for Abhishek Sinha

Tumse Na Ho Payega is the directorial debut for Abhishek Sinha. The filmmaker has been able to get the youngsters' nerves well. He has well adapted from Varun Agarwal's book How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company, to make a film that serves the Gen-Z audience. Sinha must also take credit for its screenplay and narration.

5/6

Areas where it could have been better

Those who have watched TVF's Pitchers in the past would find some sort of similarity with Tumse Na Ho Payega. Unfortunately, the 130-minute-long film has very little to offer in terms of new content. Also, though it's based in Mumbai, it gives an impression of Delhi. Another aspect where it stood a chance of improvement was its humor.

6/6

A light-hearted movie with relatable content

What Tumse Na Ho Payega does to you is that it gives you multiple moments where you can connect with the film and its characters. Be it hating corporate slavery or missing homecooked meals while living in a different city, there are some moments that weave you with the story. Premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, it gets 3 out of 5 stars.