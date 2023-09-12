Who's Rodney Alcala, serial killer who inspired Anna Kendrick's directorial

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 12, 2023

Unmasking the story of America's notorious serial killer, Rodney Alcala

Why is everyone talking about Anna Kendrick's directorial debut venture Woman of the Hour that premiered at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)? Isn't it just another run-of-the-mill thriller? Apparently, no! The film is based on the bone-chilling true story of a notorious serial killer named Rodney Alcala, who, in 1978, appeared on the popular dating game show The Dating Game amid a horrifying killing spree. Let's peel back the layers behind this unsettling story.

Friends remember Alcala as 'far from sinister figure'

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Alcala's life was marked by academic brilliance. At the age of 17, he joined the US Army with aspirations of becoming a paratrooper. However, during his military service, his commanding officer found him "manipulative" and "vindictive." Also, his time in the army was marred by unsettling instances of assaulting young women. In 1964, he experienced a nervous breakdown and was later diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder. After leaving the military, Alcala graduated from UCLA.

How Alcala got selected for 'The Dating Game'

Alcala's The Dating Game selection boiled down to a lack of background checks by show producers. His tall, handsome, and charming demeanor proved to be his ticket to the show. However, unbeknownst to the producers, this seemingly charismatic individual had already killed at least two women in South California by this point. Alcala had also served a prison sentence of 34 months for child molestation of an eight-year-old girl (reduced sentencing as he wasn't convicted of rape and attempted murder).

Understanding Cheryl Bradshaw in this whole madness

Subsequently, a woman named Cheryl Bradshaw was chosen as a bachelorette on The Dating Game. The bachelorette chose one of three bachelors on the show and Bradshaw ended up picking Bachelor No. 1, i.e., Alcala, impressed by his fascinating answers. Despite their initial conversation, Bradshaw reportedly couldn't ignore the "weird vibes" she felt after the taping and later rejected Alcala's offer for a date, too. Ultimately, her decision saved her from a gruesome fate.

'Bachelor No. 1' introduced as successful photographer

When host Jim Lange welcomed Alcala to the show, he mentioned, "Bachelor No. 1 is a successful photographer who got his start when his father found him in the darkroom at the age of 13 fully developed." The killer didn't fabricate his profession during The Dating Game, as he was a photographer. He exploited his photography skills to lure women and men into his home and brutally kill them. Between 1971 and 1979, he reportedly killed at least eight people.

Alcala studied under filmmaker Roman Polanski

Alcala's descent into darkness commenced with the assault of eight-year-old Tali Shapiro. He lured the young girl from her home, later subjecting her to a horrific attack that reportedly included brutally assaulting her and strangling her with a barbell. A quick tip-off led to the discovery of the girl who survived the ordeal. Meanwhile, Alcala managed to evade capture, escaping to New York, where he assumed the alias John Berger and pursued film studies at NYU under filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Sexual predator: Alcala's cruel killing spree and trials

Prosecutors described Alcala as a "cruel killer" who toyed with his victims, beating or strangling them until they lost consciousness before repeating the process upon their awakening. In 1980, he was sentenced to death for the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe but was granted a new trial in 1984. Sentenced to death again in 1986, that judgment was overturned in 2003. Orange County prosecutors later found Alcala's DNA matched evidence connected to four other women murdered between 1977 and 1979.

Expanding investigations and Alcala's death

Following his conviction, Alcala faced more murder charges in other American states. In New York, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2012 for murdering two women in the 1970s. In 2016, Wyoming prosecutors charged him with the killing of a 28-year-old pregnant woman. Authorities continued investigations, and while the actual toll remains unknown, he is suspected to have killed as many as 130 people. In 2021, Alcala died of natural causes at 77 while on death row.

