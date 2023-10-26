Jio MAMI 2023: 5 titles to watch out for

Entertainment 2 min read

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:37 pm Oct 26, 202305:37 pm

'Maestro' to 'Kennedy,' several films will be marking their premieres at the Jio MAMI 2023, beginning from Friday (October 27)

All the film fanatics, get ready as Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is all set to begin on Friday to continue till November 5. The week-long festival, which will kick off in the Mecca of Hindi cinema, has a string of films that will be premiered during the course of the event. Here are some of the highly-anticipated titles to watch out for.

'Maestro'

American composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre's biopic Maestro, which shows the relationship of the husband-wife, is a Bradley Cooper directorial. Cooper also stars as Bernstein along with Carey Mulligan as his wife. The film is set for a limited theatrical release in November, followed by its OTT debut on Netflix in November. It has already premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

'The Buckingham Murders'

Hansal Mehta's highly-anticipated film The Buckingham Murders is a crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Also featuring Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, and Ash Tandon, it features Kapoor Khan as an Indian-British detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a child in Buckinghamshire. It recently premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, and will later be released on Netflix.

'Borderlands'

An upcoming Indie movie helmed by Samarth Mahajan shows the intertwining of the lives of the people within India and with its neighboring countries. It shows relations and stories not defined by India's rivalry with its bordering nations. To be released in multiple languages including Nepali and Hindi, it features a Pakistani Hindu refugee, and a Bangladeshi woman married in India, among others.

'Yellow Bus'

Wendy Bednarz's directorial debut Yellow Bus, backed by Guneet Monga, has already earned praise after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Now, the film is set for its Asia premiere at the MAMI 2023 on November 2. Starring Tannishtha Chatterjee as Ananda, it's a story of a migrant in the Middle East and her life's tragic turn of events.

'Kennedy'

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming psychological thriller Kennedy is already making a lot of noise in the international circuit. After its screenings at the Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, it will now premiere at the MAMI 2023. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, it is the third time that Kashyap has worked with Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa.