Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to open MAMI 2023

By Aikantik Bag 02:37 pm Oct 17, 202302:37 pm

'The Buckingham Murders' to release soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the glory of her OTT debut Jaane Jaan. The actor has channelized a different side of her in the recently released thriller and now she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders directed by the adept Hansal Mehta. It is set to premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Story, cast, and other details

Mehta is riding high with his back-to-back successes, Scoop and Scam 2003. He served as an executive producer in the latter. The upcoming film revolves around a mother who is also a detective investigating a murder in Buckinghamshire. The cast includes celebrity chef turned-actor Ranveer Brar, Keith Allen, and Ash Tandon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Instagram Post