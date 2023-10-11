Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' exudes gold standard of momentum

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' exudes gold standard of momentum

By Aikantik Bag 11:12 am Oct 11, 202311:12 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is the new super hit film of Bollywood. The film industry as a whole has been producing great commercially viable content and the third installment of this iconic comedy franchise has been loved by viewers. The movie has been steady on weekdays and the collection grows by folds on weekends. Currently, it is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark.

2/3

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 1.4 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 79.27 crore in India. The movie has been lauded by critics too. The cast is headlined by Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

3/3

Twitter Post