Amitabh Bachchan's birthday: Movies that made him 'Angry Young Man'

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday: Movies that made him 'Angry Young Man'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:31 pm Oct 11, 202304:31 pm

Amitabh Bachchan emerged as the 'Angry Young Man' of India in the '70s and the '80s

Call him Bollywood's Megastar, Shahenshah, or the Angry Young Man, even at 81, there is no actor that comes close to the popularity that Amitabh Bachchan holds. Having spent (and counting) over five successful decades in Hindi cinema, Bachchan is truly one of the finest products of Bollywood. On his birthday, we bring you movies that brought him the title of Angry Young Man.

2/6

'Zanjeer' (1973)

One of the earlier films that broke Bollywood's trend of romantic movies and paved the way for actioners, was the 1973 film Zanjeer, starring Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Ajit, Pran, and Bindu. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film became a cult classic and is also one of the finest works of the iconic duo Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar).

3/6

'Deewaar' (1975)

Yash Chopra's Deewaar gave us one of the most memorable dialogues in the history of Hindi cinema: "Mere pass maa hai." This scene between Shashi Kapoor and Bachchan is etched in every Bollywood fan's heart forever. Deewaar was another brilliant film written by Salim-Javed. In this film, Bachchan and Kapoor essayed two brothers alongside Nirupa Roy as their mother.

4/6

'Don' (1978)

Shah Rukh Khan might have been loved as Don, but Bachchan will always remain the original and the best Don. A Chandra Barot directorial, Don starred Bachchan in a dual role, alongside Zeenat Amaan and Pran, and was written by Salim-Javed. Not only for its action and drama, the film is also loved for the music crooned by Kalyanji-Anandji.

5/6

'Agneepath' (1990)

Who doesn't remember the iconic scene where Bachchan goes to the police station, sits on a chair in front of Commissioner MS Gaitonde (Vikram Gokhale), and introduces himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan? That and many other scenes and dialogues from the movie add to its popularity among audiences even today. The film was directed by Mukul S Anand.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2