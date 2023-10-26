After 'Soorarai Pottru,' Suriya-Sudha Kongara collaborate for 'Suriya 43'

After 'Soorarai Pottru,' Suriya-Sudha Kongara collaborate for 'Suriya 43'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

'Suriya 43' will also feature Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Fahadh, and Vijay Varma

Suriya along with filmmaker Sudha Kongara delivered the National Film Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru. Those, who have missed the magical pairing of the actor-filmmaker, have a reason to rejoice as they are all set to collaborate again for the actor's next, tentatively titled Suriya 43. After much guesswork around their collaboration, the makers officially announced the film on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The Tamil actor received a National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru, which was released in the year 2020. He became a pan-India sensation with acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. Fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting his next release, Kanguva, which is set for a 2024 release. But, the announcement of Suriya 43, has got them all the more excited.

Stellar cast to join Suriya on his next

If the news about Suriya 43 wasn't a reason enough to enjoy, fans would be thrilled to know about the exciting cast. Suriya will be sharing the screen space with Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan along with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, and acclaimed actor Nazriya Fahadh. A motion poster of the movie, featuring a protest by people, was released on Thursday on social media.

Check out the motion poster

Know more about 'Suriya 43'

The music of Suriya 43 will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It is Kumar's 100th project as a music composer. Suriya 43 will be backed by Suriya and his wife Jyotika's home production 2D Entertainment. It is going to be the 15th project of his production house after Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Oh My Dog, Viruman, and many others.

More on Suriya's work front

Suriya is also gearing up his next release Kanguva, which features Disha Patani in a pivotal role. The periodical drama, helmed by Siruthai Siva, recently wrapped up its filming schedule in Thailand. According to reports, the team was in Thailand for a few weeks where it shot the movie in the country's forest region. Its next schedule will be held in Chennai.