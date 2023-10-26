Is BTS involved in South Korean entertainment industry's drug scandal

By Isha Sharma 04:34 pm Oct 26, 202304:34 pm

Per BigHit Music, BTS is not involved in the Korean entertainment industry's recent drug scandal

Recently, Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun was booked for the reported usage of marijuana and psychoactive drugs, per Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. Following this, South Korean rapper G-Dragon was also accused of similar allegations. Subsequently, some internet users pointed fingers at the boy band BTS, claiming that they, too, could be a part of the network. Now, BTS's agency BigHit Music has responded.

This is what BigHit Music has said

Per Newsen, the globally popular band's agency has come down heavily on the rumor-mongers and has promised to take "strong action." The agency's statement reportedly said, "BTS has nothing to do with the rumor and it is completely untrue. We plan to take strong action against the indiscriminate spread of rumors." BTS fans are also actively defending the band members.

What did the rumor say?

Per Newsen, the rumors spread through "online communities" and it was reported that the BTS members are "regulars of [an] establishment in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam, Seoul, where Lee Sun-kyun and GD used to go." This place allegedly provided access to "1% of the VIP users only" with little to no chances for the general public to enter. Notably, about eight people—including celebrities—are under the radar.

BTS's fans have come forward to protect the band

Reportedly, at this establishment, alcohol is sold extravagantly at about $7,365.08 (over Rs. 6L). BTS has an astounding global fan base, known as the ARMYs, who are shielding their favorite vocalists from the controversy. AllKPop shared the fans' statement, "We'll take all possible legal measures, including criminal charges and civil damages, without any leniency or tolerance for the spread of false information and defamation."

Other South Korean singers also hit by similar rumors

In addition to the BTS members, similar rumors have recently surfaced around the South Korean girl group Le Sserafim member Kim Chae-won, girl group (G)I-dle's rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Jeon So-yeon, and songwriter-singer Park Sun Joo. However, their respective agencies have vehemently denied their clients' participation in any such illegal activities, terming them "groundless" and "false information."