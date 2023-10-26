'Elf' to 'The Jungle Book': Jon Favreau's best works

By Namrata Ganguly 04:28 pm Oct 26, 202304:28 pm

Jon Favreau is one of Hollywood's most prolific actors, writers, and filmmakers- be it his roles in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street or directing top Marvel movies. Despite a small appearance, he has been on our minds ever since we saw him as Monica's rich businessman boyfriend Pete Becker in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Check out his best works below.

'Elf' (2003)

Favreau's Christmas comedy film Elf stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human who grows up at the North Pole, raised as an elf. When he discovers his true identity, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his biological father and spread Christmas cheer. Favreau's direction infuses the film with humor and warmth, making it a festive favorite for all ages.

'Iron Man' (2008)

Favreau directed the 2008 superhero blockbuster Iron Man, kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, a genius billionaire who becomes the armored superhero Iron Man. Favreau's direction brings a perfect blend of action, humor, and character development, making it a critical and commercial success. He has also executive produced several Avengers and Spider-Man films.

'Chef' (2014)

Favreau-directed Chef, a heartwarming culinary journey that tells the story of a talented chef, Carl Casper, portrayed by Favreau himself. After a public feud with a food critic, Casper starts a food truck to rediscover his passion for cooking and rebuild his relationship with his son. The film shows how the power of food can help to heal and connect.

'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Favreau directed the visually stunning 2016 adaptation of The Jungle Book, bringing Rudyard Kipling's classic tale to life with cutting-edge CGI. Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, embarks on a thrilling adventure to escape the jungle's dangers, guided by the wise panther, Bagheera, and the fun-loving bear, Baloo. Favreau's direction masterfully blends heartwarming storytelling with breathtaking visual effects.

'The Mandalorian' (2019-2023)

Favreau created the groundbreaking Marvel superhero series Star Wars set in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character, the show follows a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin, as he navigates a lawless post-Empire era. It combines thrilling action, intriguing characters, and breathtaking visuals, and won critical acclaim and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.