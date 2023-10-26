'Bigg Boss OTT2' winner saved from extortion racket; 1 arrested

'Bigg Boss OTT2' winner saved from extortion racket; 1 arrested

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:56 pm Oct 26, 2023

Per reports, Elvish Yadav filed an FIR with Gurugram Police on Wednesday (October 25)

A man who tried to extort money from Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Gurugram Police from Gujarat. Yadav recently filed an FIR with the police, alleging a man had tried to extort a sum of Rs. 1 crore from him over a call. Following the complaint, the police flung into action and arrested the man, identified as Shakir Makrani.

Why does this story matter?

Yadav, a YouTuber and social media influencer, is the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He entered the show as a wildcard contestant in July, along with two more contestants. He went on to win the season which concluded on August 14. The YouTuber is known to create mini web series that feature him and are also written by him.

Arrested accused was influenced by Yadav, said police

According to reports, a team of Gurugram Police arrested the accused, Makrani, from Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat. Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime Branch, told the media, "Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make the extortion call."

Yadav filed an FIR on Wednesday

As per media reports, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he received a call from an unidentified caller, demanding a sum of Rs. 1 crore. The FIR was filed on Wednesday (October 25). However, there has been no official statement from the YouTuber on his complaint or the man's arrest.

YouTuber to 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner, all about Yadav

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Yadav used to run his YouTube channel by the name of TheSocialFactory. He presently has over 14.5M subscribers on his channel and some 15.7M followers on Instagram. His popularity doubled after winning the reality show. He was also felicitated by Manohar Lal Khatter, the Chief Minister of Haryana, at an event.