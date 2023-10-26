'GoT' to 'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke's best performances

'GoT' to 'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

Emilia Clarke's best movies, shows

Best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, British actor Emilia Clarke has consistently displayed her versatility throughout her career. She brings a unique blend of innocence and fierceness to each character she portrays on screen- be it the "Mother of Dragons" or a caretaker. Check out some of Clarke's best performances from our carefully curated list below.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Clarke's portrayal of Targaryen in the iconic HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones was a captivating journey of character evolution. She began as an innocent, exiled princess and transformed into a fierce, complex leader and the Mother of Dragons. Clarke conveys a wide range of emotions, making Targaryen a beloved and sometimes controversial figure in the epic series.

'Me Before You' (2016)

An adaptation of Jojo Moyes's 2012 namesake novel, the 2016 romantic drama film Me Before You, directed by Thea Sharrock, stars Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, and Brendan Coyle. Clarke portrayed the endearing Louisa Clark with remarkable depth and charm. Her portrayal of a quirky and compassionate caregiver navigating the complexities of love and loss was both heartwarming and heart-wrenching.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story, a part of the Star Wars universe, stars Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. It narrates the origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and how he became the cynical smuggler of the galaxy. Clarke portrays the character of Qi'ra, a fellow smuggler and the childhood friend and romantic interest of Solo.

'Last Christmas' (2019)

Directed by Paul Feig and starring Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh, the title of the film Last Christmas is inspired by George Michael and Wham!'s namesake song. Clarke brought humor and vulnerability to the role of Kate, a young woman working as a Christmas shop employee and navigating life's challenges with a blend of wit and charm.

'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Created by Kyle Bradstreet, the latest Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics story. The Disney+ Hotstar series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they attempt to resist the Skrulls who have invaded the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Clarke plays G'iah, the adult version of Skrull daughter of Talos.