Ritesh Batra might direct Anil Kapoor in an international project

By Isha Sharma 02:22 pm Oct 26, 202302:22 pm

Anil Kapoor is reportedly set to appear in his third international project

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra—whose last film Photograph came out in 2019—is reportedly planning a comeback. Per Pinkvilla, Batra is in talks with actor Anil Kapoor for a "mature romance drama," where he will be seen opposite a French female actor. The untitled film will be soaked in the themes of "love, loss, and yearning," and is reportedly in the same space as Batra's The Lunchbox.

Project will dig into an 'unusual relationship'

A source told Pinkvilla, "The film revolves around an unusual relationship between an Indian man and a French woman. Anil Kapoor loved the script and has already given his nod. The film is set to be a grand Indo-French production, and if all goes well, it will go on floors early next year." Notably, some of Batra's past directorials have also been international ventures.

Take a look at Batra's previous directorials, including international ones

Batra reportedly began his filmmaking career with the short film The Morning Ritual in 2008, followed by Gareeb Nawaz's Taxi and Café Regular Cairo. Apart from The Lunchbox, he is known for helming the English-language movies The Sense of an Ending and Our Souls at Night, both in 2017. He is also a regular at international film festivals, so another global project is unsurprising.

This will be AK's third international outing!

If the project materializes, it will be the third time the Welcome actor will be seen in an international venture. The first time he debuted on the international scene was in 2008 with Danny Boyle's Academy Awardee drama film Slumdog Millionaire. The second such achievement came in 2011 in the form of Brad Bird's spy action thriller Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol.

'Animal' and 'Fighter': Kapoor's big-budget upcoming films

While we'll have to wait for updates on this venture, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal on December 1, a gangster drama that focuses on the fractured relationship between a father and his son. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Next year, he'll be seen in Sidharth Anand's Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

