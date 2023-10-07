Shahid Kapoor to star in Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani's mythological epic: Report

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor to star in Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani's mythological epic: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:59 pm Oct 07, 202306:59 pm

Shahid Kapoor to headline Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani's ambitious mythological epic

Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in a mythological epic film produced by Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. Per reports, the film is to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata, with Kapoor playing a powerful character from it. While specific details are still under wraps, the project is being described as a VFX-heavy spectacle being mounted on a grand scale.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This year has been jam-packed for Kapoor, with many projects on his plate. He ventured into the world of OTT with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi by Raj & DK earlier this year. Following that, he jumped into Ali Abbas Zafar's action-packed thriller Bloody Daddy. Now, he is gearing up to start shooting for an upcoming investigative thriller called Koi Shaq, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

3/5

Highly ambitious project for Vashu, Jackky Bhagnani: Report

Per a Pinkvilla report, the upcoming film is said to be a highly ambitious project for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The report quoted a source as saying, "They have been developing this project since early this year and are determined to create a visual spectacle that Indian audiences have never seen before." The report further revealed that Kapoor was their top choice for the lead role.

4/5

Kapoor to start filming for this project in 2024

Kapoor is set to start filming for the mythological epic in the first half of 2024. He will reportedly begin this project after completing Andrrews's cop thriller, which starts production this month in Mumbai. In addition to this film, Kapoor is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a commercial potboiler. If everything goes well, the film would commence shooting next year.

5/5

What to expect from this upcoming project?

Preparations for the mythological film have reportedly already kicked off. While the director's name is still under wraps, the Pinkvilla report hints that the filmmaker hails from the South Indian film industry. Notably, we have seen Kapoor shine in a historical drama before—particularly in Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018), where he delivered a memorable performance as Maharawal Ratan Singh. Now, the anticipation to see him step into another grand-scale spectacle is running high!