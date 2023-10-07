#NewsBytesExclusive: Not 'Malaal,' Meezaan Jafri's screen debut was 'Boogie Woogie'

Before debuting as an actor, Meezaan Jafri has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on acclaimed titles

Meezaan Jafri made his acting debut with 2019's Malaal, But did you know that he made his screen debut decades ago with Boogie Woogie? The son of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi, he is now gearing up for Yaariyan 2's release on October 20. Ahead of its release, Jafri got into a tet-e-tete with NewsBytes, talking about the film and his experience assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Did 'Yaariyan 2' cousins' bond remind you of childhood memories?

There's one scene in the trailer where I hold [Divya Khosla Kumar] and pin her to the ground. I've had similar fights with my cousins. We've all performed those WWF (now WWE) stunts on each other. I have 8-10 cousins, and I'm the youngest. I was troubled the most but also loved the most. We have a lot of memories from our childhood.

You've been AD to Bhansali. How's your bond?

We're very close; he's like a father figure to me. People in my life and career will come and go, but nobody will be as special to me as Bhansali. There were other producers and directors that I met who literally walked away without having a conversation. But he went out of the way and gave me the opportunity, which I'll never forget.

Are you planning to work with Bhansali as an actor?

That's my dream! I keep telling him that again and again. I randomly visit his sets. Recently, I asked him when he is making a film with me. But it's also a big responsibility performing in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I'm waiting for myself to become a credible actor and do a film with him where I'm able to execute his direction.

Things you learned as an actor while working with Bhansali

I used to sit and observe how Ranveer Singh was taking his direction and executing it. But what helped me the most was when Bhansali used to do the rehearsal scene with me. He would show me what I did right. I think that was my one-on-one masterclass with him in a practical environment. That golden opportunity is what taught me about acting.

What are your memories of 'Boogie Woogie'?

My first memory of it would be that I'm in the title song of Boogie Woogie; I was two years old. That would actually be my screen debut where I'm dancing. As a kid, I'd go on the sets every day. Subconsciously, I kept picking up things about dance. My whole life has gone watching it. I hope the show can be revived again.

How similar or different is Shikhar's character from you?

I'm the youngest cousin in Yaariyan 2, too. I'm a millennial but playing a Gen-Z boy. Shikhar is very different from me. He's a dirt bike racer, never smiles, and has a troubled past. I'm none of those things; I'm very outgoing, smiling all the time, and socializing. The one similarity we have is that we create a wall and don't show our emotions.

What were the challenges you faced during the prep?

I am a biker but I had to learn dirt biking. It was very emotionally draining too. There are very intense emotional scenes between the cousins and Shikhar's love interest too. Also, executing those in real locations added to the challenge. We would take 30 to 40 takes for every shot and were shooting for 18 to 20 hours on average. It was exhausting!