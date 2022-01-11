Bollywood, DO NOT dare to remake these 5 classic songs

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 11, 2022, 06:00 pm 3 min read

Do you also agree with our list of songs?

Bollywood has produced many musical gems that need to be preserved. However, in the name of "creative liberty," many of those songs get abused and remade. In this dirty process, their original flavor gets lost. It's high time filmmakers and music companies keep their hands off from these evergreen melodies. We have listed 5 classic songs that we feel SHOULD NEVER be remade.

Number 1 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' from 'Mughal-E-Azam'

Starring late actors Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya is an iconic song from Mughal-E-Azam. Not just the number, its portrayal is historical too. The sheesh mahal featured in the song took two years to get built. Due to its authentic nature, the track has a strong recall value and still gives an adrenal rush. This shouldn't be exploited.

Number 2 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha'

Agar Tum Saath Ho from Imtiaz Ali-directed Tamasha touched us because of its emotional richness. Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh's crooning to the AR Rahman masterpiece was soulful. Even on the screen, we broke down every single time Deepika Padukone (who apparently cried for real in this song) and Ranbir Kapoor emoted. Irshad Kamil's meaningful lyrics are the icing on the cake.

Number 3 'Dola Re Dola' from SRK-led 'Devdas'

Who can forget the mesmerizing number from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Dola Re Dola? For once, let's forget the larger-than-life spectacle featured in the song and shift our focus to the Shreya Ghoshal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and KK-led track. The blending of all the voices along with the usage of traditional musical instruments was magic! Ismail Darbar's composition was perfect to the T.

Number 4 'Sun Sahiba Sun' from 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'

We don't think anyone would have the gumption to remake a song like Sun Sahiba Sun. The Ravindra Jain composed romantic track, sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, topped by Hazrat Jaipuri's words, was nothing less than art. The song doesn't contain any suggestive words, yet makes it clear that the girl is expressing her interest in the boy. What a classic!

Number 5 'Na Jaane Kyon' from 'Chhoti Si Baat'

Na Jaane Kyon Hota Hai from Chhoti Si Baat is all about missing your love. When you have a stalwart like Salil Chowdhury giving music to a song, you get nothing but a diamond. The number was picturized on Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha, where we see them pining for one another. No melodrama, just simple waiting for that special person to turn up.