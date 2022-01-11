'He should apologize': Saina's father reacts to Siddharth's lewd comments

Saina Nehwal's father has strongly reacted to actor Siddharth's comments

A day after Tamil actor Siddharth's distasteful comment against badminton player Saina Nehwal landed the former in trouble, her father, Harvir Singh Nehwal, has commented on the incident. Speaking to a portal, he condemned the use of the unparliamentary language by the actor, demanding Siddharth to apologize. Nehwal's husband-badminton player Parupalli Kashyap has reacted too. Meanwhile, the Olympics winner's comment had come yesterday.

On January 5, the ace athlete had condemned the alleged attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab.

Criticizing her take, Siddharth used a crass double entendre against her on January 6.

This problematic tweet blew up Monday, leading to wide criticism against the actor.

National Commission for Women called it "misogynist and outrageous."

Siddharth later tweeted he didn't intend any disrespect.

Speaking to Times Now, Nehwal's father said, "I felt very bad when he used such words for my daughter." Confessing he had not heard the Rang De Basanti star's name before yesterday, Singh Nehwal wondered aloud if making such comments justified his stature as an actor. He added that Siddharth must sincerely apologize if he had written the words without malicious intent.

When the elderly man was asked about National Commission for Women stepping in and demanding strict action against the actor, he said he was happy with the steps being taken. Separately, Kashyap had tweeted his reaction to the incident Monday. "This is upsetting for us...express [your] opinion but choose better words man. I guess [you] thought it was cool to say...#notcool #disgraceful," it read.

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Earlier, Nehwal had expressed her stand on the issue. "I'm not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice." Ever since the incident came into the spotlight, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, spiritual leader Sadhguru, and Sherlyn Chopra, among others criticized the actor. The tweet that caused all the uproar is still up.