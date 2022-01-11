Keanu Reeves aside, 5 actors who starred in video games

Keanu Reeves is no stranger when it comes to making appearances in video games or lending his voice for them. He became a sensation when Cyberpunk 2077 was released. But he is not a lone wolf in the world of games. Plenty of other high-profile film actors have also dived into that arena. Here are 5 popular actors who have featured in video games.

Number 1 Kit Harington— 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' (2016)

Kit Harington, who gained worldwide fame for his performance as Jon Snow in the blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones, took part in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016. He had appeared in the thirteenth game in COD series as Admiral Salen Kotch, the leader of the Settlement Defense Front. The game had Harington alongside UFC fighter Conor McGregor as Captain Bradley Fillion.

Number 2 Vin Diesel as agent Milo Burik in 'Wheelman' (2009)

Vin Diesel came as an undercover CIA agent Milo Burik in Wheelman, who is betrayed in the middle of a heist. Though the 2009 game did not fetch the F&F star another franchise, it was an exciting project for his fans nonetheless. Available on PS3, Xbox 360, and Windows, the focus of this adventure open-world game was to give its users a high-octane action.

Number 3 Kristen Bell— Featured in three seasons of 'Assassin's Creed'

Kristen Bell was associated with the Assassin's Creed series for a couple of years. She was a part of the game as Lucy Stillman in three iteration— Assassin's Creed 1, 2, and Brotherhood. Her character was later killed off. Though users enjoyed Stillman's arc, fandom theories suggest that the Veronica Mars actress was fired as she had asked for royalties for her portions.

Number 4 Rami Malek as Josh in 'Until Dawn' (2015)

Right after Rami Malek got his breakthrough (Mr. Robot), the Oscar winner featured as Josh, one of the main characters in Until Dawn. The PlayStation 4 game had come out in 2015. Malek not just lent his voice, he also was fully motion-captured for his character, which became a highlight for the interactive drama. Until Dawn featured several other notable actors like Peter Stormare.

Number 5 Giancarlo Esposito is the main antagonist in 'Far Cry 6'

Giancarlo Esposito, who shot to huge popularity for his performances as villains Gustavo Fring, and Moff Gideon in Breaking Bad, and The Mandalorian, respectively, continues this streak in video games too. He is currently playing "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, a dictator and the main antagonist in Far Cry 6. The action-adventure first-person shooter game, published by Ubisoft, was launched on October 7 last year.