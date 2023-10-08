Busan International Film Festival: 'Scoop' wins Best Asian TV Series

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 07:10 pm Oct 08, 202307:10 pm

Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' bags two awards at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival

Hansal Mehta's Scoop has been crowned the Best Asian TV Series at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)'s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. Meanwhile, its lead actor Karishma Tanna bagged the Best Lead Actress Award. Scoop is a Netflix series that premiered on June 2. It follows journalist Jagruti Pathak (Tanna), who is determined to seek justice in a politically dominated nation.

'We won': Mehta shares elation on social media

The BIFF, on Sunday, announced the said awards on its official X handle. Mehta expressed his elation on social media over Scoop's victory by saying, "We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan." The series, backed by the Indian production banner Matchbox Shots, draws inspiration from former journalist Jigna Vora's biographical work, Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Here's what Mehta posted on X

Take a look at BIFF's official post

Meanwhile, Disney's 'Moving' swept Asia Contents Awards with six prizes

Meanwhile, Disney+'s superhero series Moving emerged as the big winner at the BIFF's Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, securing six accolades. Kang Full—the creative mind behind Moving—earned Best Creative and Best Writer awards. Ryu Seung-ryong clinched the Best Lead Actor award for Moving, while Lee Jung-ha received the Best Newcomer Actor Award and Go Youn-jung won the Best Newcomer Actress Award.

From Wen Junhui to late Kim Jong-hak: Other notable winners

In the Best Reality & Variety category, two remarkable productions stood out: Let's Feast Vietnam and Netflix Korea's Physical: 100. The Rising Star of the Year Award was jointly presented to Wen Junhui—a member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN—and Taiwanese actor Buffy Chen. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to the late Kim Jonghak, who directed TV series Sandglass (1995) and The Legend (2007).

Rima Das earned a spot in BIFF Asian Project Market

The 28th edition of the BIFF—running from October 4 to 13—is currently captivating audiences at the Busan Cinema Center, South Korea. Notably, Indian filmmaker Rima Das has earned a spot in the BIFF Asian Project Market. Her creation—Malati, My Love—will shine alongside the works of esteemed filmmakers, such as Japan's Koji Fukada and Indonesia's Makbul Mubarak, among the selected 30 films in the lineup.