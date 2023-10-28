'The Railway Men' teaser: Horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy return

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Even nearly four decades after the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, many in the Madhya Pradesh capital continue to reel under the aftermath of the world's worst industrial disaster. On Saturday, the teaser for The Railway Men—a Netflix series inspired by true stories of the disaster—evoked the wounds once again, giving a glimpse into the horror that unfolded in Bhopal after the gas leak.

Why does this story matter?

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate, a poisonous gas, leaked from Union Carbide India Limited's pesticide plant, killing thousands. It left a long-lasting hazardous effect on those who survived the gas leak. Even today, third-generation victims suffer from genetic damage and other effects. Now, the Netflix series is set to delve into the tragedy that rocked India in 1984.

Teaser shows how Bhopal disappeared from India's railway map

The 1:12-minute teaser begins with the gas leak at the plant as Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others run for their lives. "There has been an accident. A big one. A gas leak at a chemical factory in Old Bhopal is choking the city," says R Madhavan's voiceover. "Bhopal Junction (railway station) has disappeared from the map," adds Madhavan as Central Railway General Manager, Rati Pandey.

Meet other characters of 'The Railway Men'

When Madhavan's Pandey makes an alarming call to the Bhopal Junction Railway Station to inform of the deadly situation, he talks to the stationmaster, played by Kay Kay Menon, who says he has only one loco pilot (Babil I Khan). Joining the three in the rescue effort is a GRP constable, played by Divyenndu. Together, these four chalk out a plan to save people.

'The Railway Men' to release in November

The four-episode series is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. It also marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail. The Railway Men is also going to be the first venture of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films in the OTT space, under the banner YRF Entertainment. The title was announced on December 2, 2021, on the 37th anniversary of the tragedy.