By Namrata Ganguly 05:58 pm Oct 06, 2023

Must-watch Netflix musicals

The genre of musicals is a world where the magic of music and storytelling are woven together. From toe-tapping classics to groundbreaking originals, Netflix has some exceptional musicals that will transport you to worlds filled with song, dance, and emotion. Here are some must-watch musical films and series beyond the popular ones like La La Land, Tick Tick... Boom!, and The Sound of Music.

'13: The Musical' (2022)

The 2022 musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film 13: The Musical directed by Tamra Davis is based on 13, the popular and the only Broadway musical with an all-teenage cast. Following his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman, a clever 12-year-old middle schooler, moves from New York to Indiana. As his 13th birthday approaches, he is determined to throw the best and the coolest party ever.

'A Week Away' (2021)

Directed by Roman White, the charming, heartfelt, and inspiring jukebox musical teen drama film A Week Away stars Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn, David Koechner, and Sherri Shepherd. The film follows Will Hawkins (Quinn), a troubled teen, who takes a leap of faith and ends up attending a summer camp where unexpectedly, he finds love, friendship, and a father figure, as per Netflix's synopsis.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (2020)

Based on August Wilson's namesake play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom stars Viola Davis, the late Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts. Focusing on the trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis), a woman navigating racial and artistic challenges, the film unfolds as tensions rise at a Chicago music studio in 1927 when she joins her band for a recording session.

'The Prom' (2020)

The Ryan Murphy-directed musical comedy film The Prom is an adaptation of the 2018 namesake Broadway musical by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar. The film follows a group of struggling Broadway performers who upend a small town in Indiana by supporting a young high school girl whose only wish is to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015-2019)

Directed by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the rom-com musical television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has won four Primetime Emmy Awards. Ages after being dumped by a guy, the series follows Rebecca Bunch (played by Bloom), a brilliant young lawyer, as she ditches her life and career in New York City and moves to a small town in California to get him back.